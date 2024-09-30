Limitless $$$ to Ukraine, $2.4B for the South, $100B Needed

There are reports that damage to the South is estimated to be about $100 billion. Joe Biden just said they gave about $2.4 billion, which is all that was planned. He sent $8 billion to Ukraine last week. We have given well over $100 billion to Ukraine.

The South is dealing with widespread devastation. Whole towns are underwater. Hundreds of roads are closed.

In hard-hit North Carolina, days of unrelenting flooding have turned roads into waterways, left many without necessities, and strained state resources.

This weekend, Asheville and other parts of western North Carolina were cut off from the world. No roads were open, electricity was down, and cell towers were mostly inoperable.

Helene, a Category 4 hurricane when she hit the Big Bend of Florida on Thursday night, is forecast to leave behind between $95 billion and $110 billion in damage and economic loss. Moody’s forecasts property damage alone to run $15 billion to $26 billion.

BUT NO MORE MONEY FOR YOU!

Biden allocated about $2.4 billion and that’s all there is.

Biden tells North Carolina, which has been completely ravaged by Hurricane Helene with entire towns destroyed, that they’re not getting anymore aid. Kamala is campaigning 2,000 miles away in Vegas. It’s imperative that we vote these people out of office.pic.twitter.com/DysUSaRVfM — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 30, 2024