Kamala Lies About the Border Bill, Screams Joyfully at Followers

An angry Kamala Harris lied about the Border Bill again this week. The bill was actually an amnesty bill. It enshrined illegal immigration of at least 5,000 anonymous people a day.

According to the proposed deal, the Department of Homeland Security would be required to close the border to all migrants without appointments to seek asylum if the average daily crossings reached 5,000. This would also apply if crossings exceed 8,500 on a single day. It would allow the continuance of 1400 a day at ports of entry.

DHS will decide whether to close the border, and the American people will have no say whatsoever in who comes into the country.

The bill enshrines catch-and-release into law. It gives the president the authority to allow as many illegal immigrants into the country as s/he desires. It provides taxpayer funds to fly and house illegal immigrants into the country and around the country.

The Border bill replaces immigration judges with asylum officers who will rubber-stamp asylum. Of course, they all get attorneys at taxpayer expense to prevent deportation and get them on a path to citizenship.

The Bill also included:

60 billion to Ukraine

20 billion to our border security

2.3 billion to illegals resettlement in the US

14 billion to Israel

10 billion to Gaza

It also would allow 5000 illegals daily to be given immediate work permits.

50,000 green cards a year.

At least 2.3 million would come in illegally annually and be counted as legal. No nation does this.

1.4 billion to left-wing NGOs so they can move illegals around and house them.

Weaker asylum screening.

Lawyers for illegal aliens. I had to add that twice. It’s infuriating.

No families would be put into detention centers [Cartels already bring women and children they traffick.]

The bill would be in effect until 2029, so Donald Trump couldn’t change it.

Donald Trump did not kill the bill. Congress tanked it. House Republicans said it was dead on arrival, and they killed it. Trump is a private citizen and doesn’t have the power to stop it. By the time people realized what was in the bill, only Lisa Murkowski had approved it.

The bill was a scam dreamed up by Chuck Schumer to use as a talking point, and a few stupid Republicans fell for it. It would have exonerated Democrats from the irreparable damage they have done to this country in under four years.

ICE data show that Biden-Harris (Harris being the border czarina) allowed 650,000 people who committed crimes in their homelands to stay; 13,000 murderers and 16,000 rapists are roaming around. Biden-Harris are allowing them to stay. At least 350 terrorists are also roaming around. There are all those we don’t know about since the Border Patrol can’t screen the millions that have come in illegally.

Harris said Trump separated families. Her policies are killing people in the Rio Grande, across the desert, and at the Darien Gap, where corpses are rotting on Native lands.

Now she’s screaming at us – joyfully, of course.

