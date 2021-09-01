Lindsey Graham, a Democrat sympathizer

Tucker has used his show recently to go after Lindsey Graham, an establishment Republican, for all the misinformation he gave the public for decades about Afghanistan and for supporting the confirmation of radicals as judges. Due to Graham’s support, Democrats get to fast-track the most radical candidates for judgeships. This is after Trump’s candidates were literally held up for years.

The Biden administration is appointing radical activists as judges:

Steve Cortes doesn’t think much of Graham:


  2. Faux News, Hannity, Tucker, Graham, are all disgraceful.

    Graham’s anti-American policies have been well known for a long time. Hype jockey Tucker tells us old news long after Graham was reelected, thanks for nothing, self-serving Tucker.

    And it’s not just Graham, Mitch runs the corrupt RINO gang, he could have long ago replaced Graham if he wanted to.

    And, there are those pretend patriot voters in SC, they adore this illegal immigration zealot Lindsey.

