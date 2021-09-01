Lindsey Graham, a Democrat sympathizer

Tucker has used his show recently to go after Lindsey Graham, an establishment Republican, for all the misinformation he gave the public for decades about Afghanistan and for supporting the confirmation of radicals as judges. Due to Graham’s support, Democrats get to fast-track the most radical candidates for judgeships. This is after Trump’s candidates were literally held up for years.
Lindsey Graham really screwed up on Afghanistan. Video: pic.twitter.com/6E7gCiVssn
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 1, 2021
The Biden administration is appointing radical activists as judges:
Tucker Carlson Calling Out @LindseyGrahamSC For Helping The Biden Administration Achieve Their Radical Agenda & The "Conservatives" Who Keep Promoting & Supporting Graham
"So the most radical President of our lifetimes gets the most judges confirmed thanks to Lindsey Graham." pic.twitter.com/04b4Q1eA2L
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 25, 2021
Steve Cortes doesn’t think much of Graham:
.@LindseyGrahamSC is an America Last establishment clown.
If he decides to appear on the actual nationalist show at 9pm ET, he’ll be in for a verbal grilling from me, I promise you. pic.twitter.com/0Rvrs8ZsOo
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 1, 2021
Faux News, Hannity, Tucker, Graham, are all disgraceful.
Graham’s anti-American policies have been well known for a long time. Hype jockey Tucker tells us old news long after Graham was reelected, thanks for nothing, self-serving Tucker.
And it’s not just Graham, Mitch runs the corrupt RINO gang, he could have long ago replaced Graham if he wanted to.
And, there are those pretend patriot voters in SC, they adore this illegal immigration zealot Lindsey.