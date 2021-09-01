Lindsey Graham, a Democrat sympathizer

















Tucker has used his show recently to go after Lindsey Graham, an establishment Republican, for all the misinformation he gave the public for decades about Afghanistan and for supporting the confirmation of radicals as judges. Due to Graham’s support, Democrats get to fast-track the most radical candidates for judgeships. This is after Trump’s candidates were literally held up for years.

Lindsey Graham really screwed up on Afghanistan. Video: pic.twitter.com/6E7gCiVssn — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 1, 2021

The Biden administration is appointing radical activists as judges:

Tucker Carlson Calling Out @LindseyGrahamSC For Helping The Biden Administration Achieve Their Radical Agenda & The "Conservatives" Who Keep Promoting & Supporting Graham "So the most radical President of our lifetimes gets the most judges confirmed thanks to Lindsey Graham." pic.twitter.com/04b4Q1eA2L — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 25, 2021

Steve Cortes doesn’t think much of Graham:

.⁦@LindseyGrahamSC⁩ is an America Last establishment clown. If he decides to appear on the actual nationalist show at 9pm ET, he’ll be in for a verbal grilling from me, I promise you. pic.twitter.com/0Rvrs8ZsOo — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 1, 2021

Related















