52% of Americans to Joe Biden: Resign

















Biden’s poll numbers are collapsing in the new Rasmussen poll: The new approve/disapprove ratio moves to -14% in this Rasmussen survey (42% vs 56%), a new low for him.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey found that 52% of Likely U.S. Voters believe Biden should resign because of the way the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was handled. Thirty-nine percent (39%) disagree, and nine percent (9%) are not sure.

It should be 92%. Democrats brought that number down. Meanwhile, the media is already whitewashing all of it. Today, in New York, the news on the radio only played clips like — Biden saying he had no choice because of the agreement Trump had with the Taliban.

The survey questions:

1* Should President Joe Biden resign because of the way the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was handled?

2* Do you agree or disagree with this statement: “I think Joe Biden deserves to be impeached because he’s abandoned thousands of Afghans who fought with us and he’s going to abandon some American citizens because he capitulated to the Taliban to a 31 August deadline”?

3* If President Biden were to resign or be removed from office by impeachment, Vice President Kamala Harris would become president. How qualified is Harris to assume the duties of being president?

To the question: Joe Biden deserves to be impeached:

Men – 57%

Women – 62%

18-39 – 54%

40-64 – 63%

65+ – 61%

White – 60%

Black – 56%

Oth Non-White – 61%

Dem – 40%

Unaff – 58%

GOP – 83%

All Voters – 60%

NOTE: Margin of Sampling Error, +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence

32% say Biden should resign now

40% say Biden deserves to be impeached

33% say Harris is not qualified to be President And all of these figures are exclusively from Democrats. https://t.co/G4wvU627WD — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 1, 2021

Related















