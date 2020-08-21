Lisa Page will start a support group for pencil pushers if Trump’s re-elected

Disgraced and fired FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who engaged in a torrid love affair with colleague Peter Strzok, is ready to jump into the fray if President Trump is re-elected. She would definitely be willing to start a support group for bureaucrats caught up in the melee to follow, according to reporter Sara Carter.

Page is the cupcake who tried to get President Trump to pay for her therapy after she was caught attempting to overthrow the administration. Trump joked about her affair and that’s what led to her demanding payment for the counseling.

Page, who bashed Trump in text messages to her special-agent boyfriend, told The Daily Beast that she finally decided to speak out after the president acted out a fake orgasm to mock her texts with Peter Strzok during an October rally in Minneapolis.

“Honestly, his demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she told the website.

President Trump just faked breathlessness and pillow talk, not an orgasm. She said it was like “being punched in the gut.”

It seems she might be a snowflake who feels comfortable destroying others she disagrees with, but doesn’t want naything to come back at her.

The support group would include who? Former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, perhaps James Comey and Andrew McCabe? They all need therapy.

Who would you put in the group?

She wrote on Twitter:

And hi again. I’ve been on a full news and Twitter blackout for the last 19 days. Frankly I would have kept it up, but this point was important enough to break my ban. — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) August 19, 2020

These leftists are insane.