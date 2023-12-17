Little Girl Raped Repeatedly on Bus in Democrat Boston

A nine-year-old girl was raped multiple times on the school bus by an 11-year-old boy in the Democratic Hellhole of Boston. This went on during the year, and now the child is traumatized and can’t finish 4th grade.

The bus driver and aide were seated near the child and didn’t do their job.

The parents are suing the school, the Match Charter Public School. The little girl is suffering and is described as haunted by trauma.

Morgan & Morgan’s attorneys say the girl suffered great physical and mental harm and that she was forced to leave school before she was able to complete the fourth grade due to fear of physical or social repercussions.

“Our lawsuit alleges that it was the failure of Boston Public Schools and Transdev to follow their policies that directly led to this young child’s assault,” attorneys Nina Bonelli and Alexander Zodikoff said. “Our client will experience a childhood haunted by trauma and flashbacks, and we will do everything in our power to hold the defendants accountable and prevent anything like this from happening to another child in our city.”

The lawsuit also alleges that the Transdev bus driver and monitor “either knew, or reasonably should have known, of the repeated and ongoing sexual abuse,” and that they had a “duty to identify, intervene, and take steps to end and report the abuse as well as to take reasonable steps to prevent it from reoccurring.”

