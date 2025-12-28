“Lived Reality” is a term derived from the subjective, personal experience of an individual. Similar terms like “direct experience” and “firsthand experience” help define the specific meaning of “lived reality.” What is most descriptive, however, is its antonyms. The Power Thesaurus lists ten opposites of lived reality as: acted, playacted, feigned, faked, played, pretended, simulated, bluffed, fooled, and play-acted.

Words matter, and the ten opposites listed infer that anything that is not experienced firsthand is not authentic. The actual antonym for lived reality is objective reality. In the woke, realm of subjective reality where “lived reality” is the metric, only feelings matter. In the impersonal, verifiable, realm of objective reality, facts are the metric. In objective reality gravity exists––it is a fact. In subjective reality little Johnny feels he can fly, but if he jumps off the roof he will fall to his death because gravity is a fact. Objective reality always prevails.

Daniel Greenfield’s December 27, 2025, article “Tucker Carlson: ‘I don’t Know Anyone Who’s Been Killed by Radical Islam’” dramatizes the consequences of adults living in subjective reality. Tucker Carlson is quoted as saying, “I don’t know anyone in the United States in the last 24 years who’s been killed by radical Islam.” The statement is patently absurd on two levels.

First, it infers that if Tucker Carlson did not personally know anyone in the United States killed by radical Islam, then it did not happen. That is as preposterous and infantile as saying if you close your eyes no one can see you. The statement denies any reality outside your own perceptions.

Second, Carlson’s statement separates doctrinal Islamic religious obligations from the Islamists who act out those religious obligations. The gift of Tucker Carlson’s surrender to the madness of subjective reality is that his statement highlights the calamitous social consequences of living in the subjective, woke, world of leftist relativism where facts in objective reality are conveniently denied, and only personal feelings matter. In subjective reality, if Tucker Carlson’s “living reality” is that he doesn’t personally know anyone in the United States who’s been killed by radical Islam, then society is expected to believe that no one has been killed.

If that is true, then Martin Richard, the eight-year-old boy killed by Muslim terrorists in the Boston Marathon bombings, is still alive. But Martin is dead. And the Muslims who killed him were acting out the doctrinal religious obligation to kill infidels (any non-believer especially Jews and Christians) as stated in their holy book the Koran.

The ideological moorings of ordered liberty require consensus on what is real. This is no small matter. Language is based on such consensus. Laws are based on such consensus. Without agreement on what is real, there is no societal order; there can be only chaos. It is for this reason that globalists support the leftist Culture War on America and its attack strategy to replace factual, objective reality with subjective multiple realities based on feelings. If the Left can shatter the reality-based foundation of language and laws, then it has succeeded in shattering our ordered liberty and the Judeo-Christian morality that supports it. The Judeo-Christian tradition is not only the infrastructure of our Constitution, but also the foundation of Western civilization.

We are a world at war, whether people acknowledge it or not: Globalism vs. nation-states. The globalist war on the world’s nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from a constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism.

The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of the objective world of facts into the madness of the subjective world of feelings. Psychological warfare subdues the enemy without destroying the physical infrastructure of society. It replaces brute force with mind control, shattering consensus on what is real by denying the existence of objective reality.

The globalist social engineers exploit the “lived reality” of woke leftists and the doctrinal religious obligations of Islamists as tactical weapons in globalism’s strategic war on nation-states. Woke leftism is rooted in Marxism, which is rooted in communism. Communism is a supremacist, expansionist, totalitarian political replacement ideology that is convinced its manifest destiny is to rule the world. Islam is a supremacist, expansionist, totalitarian, political replacement ideology with a religious wing that is convinced its destiny is to rule the world in a global caliphate.

Globalism is a supremacist, expansionist, totalitarian, political replacement ideology that is funding and fomenting Marxist/Muslim (red/green) hatred to do their dirty work of destabilizing and collapsing Western democracies from within, in preparation for their own planetary dystopian Unistate administered under the auspices of the lethally corrupt United Nations and its associated agencies and organizations.

The intentional escalation of antisemitism and anti-Christianity are tactical weapon in globalism’s overarching war on Western nation-states. Using the familiar divide-and-conquer strategy, the globalists are targeting the Judeo-Christian foundation of Western civilization. It is my opinion that antisemitism is, always has been, and always will be political. In biblical times, there was no separation between church and state––religious power was political power. So, when Jesus (the most famous Jew) left Judaism and Christianity was born, so was antisemitism.

But it was the shared Judeo-Christian tradition that birthed Western civilization, and it is my opinion that the globalist elite are determined to divide, conquer, and collapse our Judeo-Christian infrastructure and replace our political infrastructure with their dystopian, totalitarian Unistate.

First comes Saturday, then comes Sunday. The globalists are escalating antisemitism and using the progressive left (Marxists) and the Muslims in every Western country to create the required chaos to make society ungovernable. Israel, like the United States and every other Western nation, will cease to exist as free and sovereign nations if the progressives and their Muslim partners continue to tear those nations apart from within––the red/green alliance funded and fomented by the globalist elite will end in Kissinger’s predictive statement:

Today, America would be outraged if U.N. troops entered Los Angeles to restore order. Tomorrow they will be grateful! This is especially true if they were told that there were an outside threat from beyond, whether real or promulgated, that threatened our very existence. It is then that all peoples of the world will plead to deliver them from this evil. The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well-being granted to them by the World Government. – Henry Kissinger , Bilderberger Conference in Evians, France, 1991.

Notice Kissinger said U.N. troops––internationalized world troops––to bring order in a world government. Personally, I think the United States should withdraw from the United Nations and let it collapse because it is the instrument of one-world government and infrastructure of the Unistate. For me, antisemitism, anti-Zionism, Jew-hatred, is all being fomented to divide and collapse our Judeo-Christian tradition––it is political––not religious. I believe that we are in a critical moment in history when it is essential that Jews and Christians unite to protect and preserve Western civilization because united we stand, divided we fall.

Tulsi Gabbard, the United States Director of National Intelligence, finally said the unsayable in her December 16, 2025, post on X that referenced the horrific Bondi Beach Islamist terror attack on Jews celebrating Hanukkah in Australia:

The tragic Islamist terror attack against those at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia sadly should not come as a surprise to anyone. This is the direct result of the massive influx of Islamists to Australia. Their goal is not only the Islamization of Australia but the entire world—including the United States. Islamists and Islamism is the greatest threat to the freedom, security, and prosperity of the United States and the entire world. It is probably too late for Europe—and maybe Australia. It is not too late for the United States of America. But it soon will be. Thankfully, President Trump has prioritized securing our borders and deporting known and suspected terrorists, and stopping mass, unvetted migration that puts Americans at risk.

My question is how President Trump is going to resolve the staggering hypocrisy of protecting Qatar, a major funder of Islamic terrorism worldwide, including the Islamic terrorism inside the United States which Tucker Carlson does not acknowledge in his lived reality.

***********************************************

