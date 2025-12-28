What the MSM Cares About: Trying to Tie Trump to Epstein

The media elites are campaigning to destroy President Trump’s second term by tying him to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein despite Trump having nothing to do with him for decades. The irony is that Epstein is a Democrat issue. They are the ones who hung out with him after he was convicted of pedophilia.

The major broadcast networks of ABC, CBS, and NBC have spent a whopping 1,033 minutes — or 17 hours and 13 minutes — since July 7 on their flagship morning and evening newscasts, and Sunday talk shows seeking to establish a disturbing connection between them.

On the other hand, 60 Minutes didn’t isn’t interested in the Minnesota welfare fraud. The only story they were interested in was the El Salvadoran prison because it was a one-sided hit piece against President Trump.

The mainstream media is giving time to the Somalis, most of whom are on welfare. They are allowing them time to pretend they are the victims.

Fox is somewhat covering the Minnesota fraud, but they only have a couple of million viewers.

🇺🇸🇸🇴 REP. EMMER: A YOUTUBER FOUND MORE FRAUD IN HOURS THAN STATE LEADERS DID IN 7 YEARS Minnesota’s daycare and welfare fraud scandal is escalating, with Rep. Emmer pointing directly at years of inaction by the state’s top leadership. He says the scale of the fraud was known,… https://t.co/s1XuhhwKel pic.twitter.com/D5EYjN8zQS — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 28, 2025

It seems like the media is letting the Minnesota story sink into the memory hole, but it’s not over. People are still being arrested.

Most of the fraud was in Ilhan Omar’s district, and there are a lot of questions around her and her husband’s seemingly sudden wealth.

Instead of worrying about the law, the police chief apologized to the Somalis for being exposed.

This scandalous theft is not over. It’s only the beginning. Tim Walz is not going to pay a price unless Pam Bondi finally does something.

Last month, Minneapolis Police Chief O’Hara apologized to Somalis after their criminal activity came to light. Now, widespread fraud tied to Somali “child care” centers has been exposed. The cover-up runs deep in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/bufs0lP1dn — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) December 28, 2025

At the same time, no one cares about the waste and fraud in California.

Our media is corrupt, and politically, we have serious leadership problems. Nothing will happen to Tim Walz, or Keith Ellison, or any of the political culprits.