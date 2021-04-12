Liz Cheney is one of the most useless members of Congress – dump her









Rep. Liz Cheney is one of the most useless Republicans in Congress. Why is she even in Congress?

Cheney violated the Constitution to impeach then-President Trump, and, yet, she is accusing Donald Trump of violating the Constitution.

She is also embracing the language of the Left during her attacks on her own party. For example, she claims the January 6th riot was an insurrection. Democrats called it an insurrection to demonize Trump supporters. The allegation was always ridiculous, and now that no one can be charged with insurrection or sedition, everyone should realize that.

Why is she going on a propaganda network in the first place to continue her assault on the former president and her fellow Republicans?

All Liz Cheney does is go on national TV and dunk on other Republicans Remove her from leadership @GOPLeader https://t.co/Y9kSkkYhvl — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 11, 2021

Related