Perfectly awful, highly divisive bill to hit the House floor on Wednesday









House Democrats in the Judiciary are forming a commission to study using federal taxpayer dollars to award reparations to the descendants of black slaves.

A Commission is merely cover for something they plan to do.

The bill, H.R. 40, will study and develop various reparations proposals.

“The historic markup of H.R. 40 is intended to continue a national conversation about how to confront the brutal mistreatment of African Americans during chattel slavery, Jim Crow segregation, and the enduring structural racism that remains endemic to our society today,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, said.

Then they should make Democrats pay since Democrats were responsible for Jim Crow and slavery.

It will hit the House floor on Wednesday.

To make people who are not responsible for any of this pay for people not involved in it is very extreme. It is hard to think of anything more divisive.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat from Texas, told CBS News last week, “The timing is great.”

It’s great because Democrats control it all and are tyrants.

“We are now, unfortunately, seemingly going back — massive voter oppression and suppression with legislation across America, the tragedies against black men as it relates to the encounters in law enforcement certainly needs to be repaired, and the disparities in wealth is very stark, even today,” Jackson Lee said. “The time for H.R. 40 is now.”

No one is suppressing the black vote, no one.

DEMOCRATS LOVE IT, AMERICANS, NOT SO MUCH

The bill has 175 Democratic co-sponsors in the House, representing the majority of the caucus. In addition to studying reparations, the measure would task a commission with studying the harms caused to black people by both slavery and subsequent racial discrimination.

Pelosi and Schumer back the bill as does Biden, but only one in five Americans does.

A June 2020 Reuters/Ipsos poll found only one in five people support “taxpayer money to pay damages to descendants of enslaved people in the United States.”

We fought a Civil War to end slavery, conjured up affirmative action, and loaded up the welfare payments as reparations.

Democrats want a race war. Everything they do is divisive. They want black people to feel like victims, reliant on them.

Reparations are paying people for merely existing. It’s a terrible precedent to set.

The late Walter Williams said it was welfare, not slavery or Jim Crow that decimated the American black family.

The Democrat Party has done an amazing job of hiding its long history of racism:

