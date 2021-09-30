Liz Cheney praises Milley for heroism on J6 [he called China, Pelosi…]

















Never-never-Trump Liz Cheney spent time at the Afghanistan hearing praising General Mark Milley for “standing in the breach” on January 6th. Cheney is still under the delusion that the riot/parade was an insurrection. Milley thought he might be about to nuke people, and she seems to have agreed.

How did Milley ‘stand in the breach,’ you ask? Well, we know he called China to say we wouldn’t attack them. He spoke to journalists on the sly so they could write nasty things about Donald Trump. Then he conversed secretly with Nancy Pelosi to tell her he wouldn’t let Donald Trump set off nuclear bombs.

Allegedly, Cheney made a phone call to Milley after the riot on January 6 and she said this about Jim Jordan:

That f**king guy Jim Jordan. That son of a b*tch… While these maniacs are going through the place, I’m standing in the aisle and he said, “We need to get the ladies away from the aisle. Let me help you.” I smacked his hand away and told him, “Get away from me. You f**king did this.”

Jim Jordan did this? News to us.

Cheney fabricated Milley’s heroism for making secret inappropriate phone calls and not following the chain of command. Well, hey, as long as it’s against Donald Trump.

The Wyoming RINO apologized to General Mark Milley for “despicable” comments from her colleagues who questioned his patriotism.

Cheney began with the January 6 rioting at the Capitol. She said, “In the aftermath of that attack, many of the members of our constitutional system failed to do their duty. Many of them punted. Many of them today are still attempting to obstruct the investigation into that attack, attempting to whitewash what happened.”

She has a flair for the melodramatic.

The Nauseating Apology

“General Milley, you found yourself in your constitutionally prescribed role standing in the breach. And for any member of this committee, for any American to question your loyalty to our nation, to question your understanding of our constitution, your loyalty to our constitution, your recognition, and understanding of the civilian chain of command, is despicable. I want to apologize for those members of this committee who have done so. And I want to thank you for standing in the breach when so many, including many in this room, failed to do so.”

That’s just not right. She’s lost her mind.

It doesn’t look like Milley wasn’t trying to commit treason. Woodward deliberately misled people. But Milley did not follow the chain of command. He trashed his commander-in-chief in secret to several journalists. Milley needs to go.

Watch:

This story was updated to include Milley’s alleged heroism in the first four paragraphs. We realized people might not know what ‘standing in the breach’ means to her.

Related















