Liz Cheney praises Milley for heroism on J6 [he called China, Pelosi…]

Never-never-Trump Liz Cheney spent time at the Afghanistan hearing praising General Mark Milley for “standing in the breach” on January 6th. Cheney is still under the delusion that the riot/parade was an insurrection. Milley thought he might be about to nuke people, and she seems to have agreed.
How did Milley ‘stand in the breach,’ you ask? Well, we know he called China to say we wouldn’t attack them. He spoke to journalists on the sly so they could write nasty things about Donald Trump. Then he conversed secretly with Nancy Pelosi to tell her he wouldn’t let Donald Trump set off nuclear bombs.
Allegedly, Cheney made a phone call to Milley after the riot on January 6 and she said this about Jim Jordan:
That f**king guy Jim Jordan. That son of a b*tch… While these maniacs are going through the place, I’m standing in the aisle and he said, “We need to get the ladies away from the aisle. Let me help you.” I smacked his hand away and told him, “Get away from me. You f**king did this.”
Jim Jordan did this? News to us.
Cheney fabricated Milley’s heroism for making secret inappropriate phone calls and not following the chain of command. Well, hey, as long as it’s against Donald Trump.
The Wyoming RINO apologized to General Mark Milley for “despicable” comments from her colleagues who questioned his patriotism.
Cheney began with the January 6 rioting at the Capitol. She said, “In the aftermath of that attack, many of the members of our constitutional system failed to do their duty. Many of them punted. Many of them today are still attempting to obstruct the investigation into that attack, attempting to whitewash what happened.”
She has a flair for the melodramatic.
The Nauseating Apology
“General Milley, you found yourself in your constitutionally prescribed role standing in the breach. And for any member of this committee, for any American to question your loyalty to our nation, to question your understanding of our constitution, your loyalty to our constitution, your recognition, and understanding of the civilian chain of command, is despicable. I want to apologize for those members of this committee who have done so. And I want to thank you for standing in the breach when so many, including many in this room, failed to do so.”
That’s just not right. She’s lost her mind.
It doesn’t look like Milley wasn’t trying to commit treason. Woodward deliberately misled people. But Milley did not follow the chain of command. He trashed his commander-in-chief in secret to several journalists. Milley needs to go.
Watch:
This story was updated to include Milley’s alleged heroism in the first four paragraphs. We realized people might not know what ‘standing in the breach’ means to her.
Bwahaha! The Derp State is still butthurt over the day of infamy, the dastardly horny Viking coup putsch insurrection!
What a clown car cavalcade is this Chiquitastan circus.
Rule by unelected apparatchiks will result in a West Zimbabwe every time.
Let Lizzy flail away and she probably thinks that the CPUSA wing of the uniparty will welcome her, go over to that side and be with your comrades.
As a classmate of Scooter, I would love that chance to debate Liz about the meaning of the January 6 incident and what the freedom to assemble really meant to our founding fathers.
John
This woman like her draft dodging old man knows little about protocol and the chain of command. She’s a whiny back stabbing RINO and needs to go. She’s not to be trusted. She should run on the democratic ticket, that should make her war mongering daddy happy.
FROM TCT………………..General Mark Milley, claimed that intelligence was gathered and given to him showing that China was fearful of an imminent attack from the United States, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe directly refuted Milley on Fox News with Martha MacCallum. The intelligence products used by the Pentagon come from the DNI office, and John Ratcliffe noted there was no intelligence that China held any such concerns. ………………….was Milley getting his orders from Pelosi ????????