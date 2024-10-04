Liz Cheney Wants to Go the Way Forward with Kamala

Duplicitous Lix Cheney is campaigning with Kamala Harris today in Ripon, Wisconsin, outdoing her prior deranged behavior. She’s such an off-the-wall fraud and a perfect example of why we hate the D.C. swamp.

She wants to go the way forward with Kamala communism and rip apart the Constitution. Kamala wants to pack the Court and is open to destroying the Electoral College. She’s anti-free speech and guns, wants open borders, and more.

Is Cheney vying for a Cabinet position in a Kamala regime, even though she knows Kamala’s a socialist with horrendous values?

Old, tired, her political career ruined, irrelevant and with no other way to hear applause, @Liz_Cheney speaks at a Harris campaign event…

Which will provide a net zero gain of any new voters for the Vice Pretender. pic.twitter.com/U8nhQVTMJ9 — Doug Billings (@DougBillings) October 4, 2024

THIS IS HOW SHE FELT ONLY A FEW YEARS AGO

FLASHBACK: Liz Cheney called Kamala a radical that was only chosen to placate the extremists within the Democrat Party. Which is ironic because Cheney decided to campaign with Kamala Harris today. The world should know the truth. Liz Cheney has NO credibility and her words… pic.twitter.com/ySgiuuHTrM — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 3, 2024

DONALD TRUMP RESPONDED

“Liz Cheney is a stupid war hawk, all she wants to do is shoot missiles at people.”

“Liz Cheney lost for Congress. She was terrible.”

“I really think it hurts. I think, frankly, if Kamala, I really think they hurt each other. I think they are so bad, both of them.”

President Trump reacts to Liz Cheney campaigning with Kamala Harris. “Liz Cheney is a stupid war hawk, all she wants to do is shoot missiles at people.” “Liz Cheney lost for Congress. She was terrible.” “I really think it hurts. I think frankly if Kamala, I really think they… pic.twitter.com/tBIyO3RyhM — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 3, 2024