Liz Cheney Wants to Go the Way Forward with Kamala

M DOWLING
Duplicitous Lix Cheney is campaigning with Kamala Harris today in Ripon, Wisconsin, outdoing her prior deranged behavior. She’s such an off-the-wall fraud and a perfect example of why we hate the D.C. swamp.

She wants to go the way forward with Kamala communism and rip apart the Constitution. Kamala wants to pack the Court and is open to destroying the Electoral College. She’s anti-free speech and guns, wants open borders, and more.

Is Cheney vying for a Cabinet position in a Kamala regime, even though she knows Kamala’s a socialist with horrendous values?

THIS IS HOW SHE FELT ONLY A FEW YEARS AGO

DONALD TRUMP RESPONDED

“Liz Cheney is a stupid war hawk, all she wants to do is shoot missiles at people.”

“Liz Cheney lost for Congress. She was terrible.”

“I really think it hurts. I think, frankly, if Kamala, I really think they hurt each other. I think they are so bad, both of them.”


