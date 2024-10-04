Trump & Kemp Team Up in GA; Musk & Trump in Butler Tomorrow

Donald Trump will tour the hurricane damage with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to the battleground state today. On Friday, the two men will receive a briefing on hurricane destruction in the battleground state. It is the first joint appearance since 2020.

According to Trump’s campaign, the two men are scheduled to visit Evans, Georgia, on Friday afternoon to be briefed on damage and to “deliver remarks to the press.”

On Monday, Trump traveled to Valdosta, Georgia, while Kemp toured damage elsewhere in the state.

Governor Kemp has previously said that he will do anything he can to help Donald Trump win this election.

Trump thought Gov. Kemp was working against him after 2020, but the men are now allies again.

Trump publicly praised Kemp in August after Kemp told Fox News, “We need to send Donald Trump back to the White House.”

Kemp did not meet with Biden, who visited the state on Thursday.

Recently, Trump thought Gov. Kemp couldn’t get Biden on the phone, but that was inaccurate. He had bad information.

Donald Trump will be back in Butler, Pennsylvania, with Elon Musk tomorrow.

I will be there to support! https://t.co/nokR0g3dn1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024