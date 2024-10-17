Liz Cheney Was Managing a J6 Witness Who Appeared to Perjure Herself

Behind a witness’s attorney’s back, Liz Cheney set up a back channel to J6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson, using annoying Alyssa Farrah as the intermediary. Hutchinson’s attorney, Stefan Passantino, kept telling Hutchinson just to tell the truth. When Cheney stepped in, she helped get Hutchinson a new attorney, and that is when these crazy stories of flying ketchup and grabbing the limo steering wheel began.

The J6 panel then tried to destroy Passantino’s career.

Passantino filed a $67 million claim against the now-dissolved Democratic-led House panel for destroying “his reputation and career.”

Cassidy Hutchinson told fantastical stories that proved to be untrue. She appeared to have perjured herself. She quoted one Secret Service agent in the story of Trump grabbing the limo steering wheel. The agent denied it and wanted to testify, but the J6 committee wouldn’t allow him to.

Cheney needs to be investigated.

House Republicans “Our evidence is overwhelming and compelling.” Chairman @RepLoudermilk obtained NEVER BEFORE SEEN correspondence between Mr. Elizabeth Lynne Cheney and Cassidy Hutchinson. CONFIRMS BEYOND THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT,

J6 Select Committee has… https://t.co/5j9WTt73Vh pic.twitter.com/EavmFlWk2h — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) October 16, 2024