Liz Cheney’s Democrat Voters Can’t Make Her a Winner

There is a lot of speculation that Rep. Liz Cheney can win the primary with Democrat voters but that may not cut it. The math doesn’t work.

Cheney raised $7.2 million to Hageman’s $745,000 and she can do a lot of damage to her with that. But it might not do her any good since the closest competitor is Sen. Anthony Bouchard whose fundraising dried up after it was discovered that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18 years of age.

Wyoming is an open primary state that allows people of any party to vote in any party’s primary. There has been speculation that Democrats could get her the nomination since Republicans are inclined not to do so.

The progressives in Wyoming have been trying to get their voters to put in for Cheney in the primary.

Five-Thirty-Eight did the math and it doesn’t work. The only possible way she could win is with a substantial number of Republicans. As of now, she doesn’t have it.

For the Democrat primary voters switching sides to count, she would need a substantial number of Republicans. Most primary voters in Wyoming are Republicans or leaning Republican.

It’s not clear why even Democrats would vote for a turncoat.

She has pursued a Nancy Pelosi agenda and rattled off her talking points, even as it hurts her own party. Democrats might see that as honorable.

However, Cheney appears to many to do it to hurt the conservatives in her party even as she claims she’s a conservative. While she portrays herself as protecting the Constitution, she is trampling the rights of Republicans called before the panel of Trump haters to make a case that doesn’t appear to exist. It’s not honorable.

Her polling is in the low twenties, far behind her competitor. If she loses, she can always get a deal on some hate network like MSNBC or CNN.

Some Democrats will switch votes for Liz Cheney:

