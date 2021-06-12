Lobster diver tells of a whale spitting him out



















A lobster diver was out in the ocean with his sister when he suddenly disappeared. For the diver, everything suddenly went black and he could feel the whale’s muscles squeezing. About 30 – 40 seconds later, the whale surfaced and spat him out.

THE STORY

Commercial lobster diver Michael Packard was going about his business off the coast of Provincetown, Mass. when he was swallowed whole by a humpback whale — trapped in its gullet for nearly a minute before being coughed back up, according to a report.

Packard, 56, was about 35 feet below the surface near Herring Cove Beach at 8 a.m. Friday when the massive mammal tried to turn him into breakfast, the Cape Cod Times reported.

“I was completely inside [the whale]; it was completely black,” Packard said in an interview later on Friday. “I thought to myself, ‘there’s no way I’m getting out of here. I’m done, I’m dead. All I could think of was my boys, they’re 12 and 15 years old.”

Because he still had his scuba diving gear on, Packard still had oxygen and then realized with horror he might die a slow death, trapped inside the whale until his oxygen ran out.

He said he started struggling inside the whale and after about 40 seconds, the animal spits him out back into the ocean.

Packard’s boating partner saw the whale eject him and rushed to get him back in the boat and take him to a hospital, where he was treated for soft tissue damage to his leg.

Watch:

Related

















