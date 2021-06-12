$2.2 billion added to huge Pentagon budget, $0 for protecting the border



















The Pentagon will restore $2.2 billion to military construction projects that were stripped by the Trump administration to pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, the Defense Department announced Friday according to The Hill.

The money will go to 66 projects in 16 countries, 11 U.S. states, and three U.S. territories in fiscal 2021, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks wrote in a memorandum.

The wall is too expensive to build. But we can send money to 16 countries. Germany gets $79 million for a school for military personnel but since they don’t pay their fair share for the US defense, they should at least refurbish the school.

Among those is $79 million for an elementary school for children of military personnel in Germany, $94 million for another such school in Japan, $50 million for a Marine Corps machine gun range in Guam, a $25 million radio battalion project in North Carolina, $10 million for a missile field expansion at Fort Greely, Alaska, $121 million for “unspecified” international projects, as well as numerous other schools, hangars, housing, shops, and facilities.

The administration will use the remaining funding to clean up construction sites. They will also “remediate urgent life, safety, and environmental issues resulting from the border wall construction,” DHS said

We can’t protect our homeland but we have Guam covered.

While $1.9 billion is supposed to be used for border projects, the administration called on lawmakers to cancel it.

Protecting the Homeland Is Not a Priority

Protecting the homeland with anonymous people pouring in isn’t worth a dime. Although the Texas governor disagrees.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday evening that Texas would build its own border wall, among other steps the state is taking on its own to curb the massive flood of illegal aliens pouring into their state.

He says he can do it but the law states that the federal government alone is responsible for the border. Expect lawsuits.

