London mayor Sadiq Khan claims that President Trump is “jealous” of London’s “diversity.” He also suggested the US president is a nativist or a unilateralist. Khan and President Trump have been going back and forth at each other, with Khan having taken the opening shot.

Khan mentored the new New York City mayor, Mamdani, so he could spread communism and radical Islamism throughout the city. This is what Sadiq Khan has done to London. Khan likes to say they’re progressive liberals, and they’re anything but liberal.

Khan’s Latest Jabs

Khan: “What tonight is about is togetherness. It’s shown that we think diversity is a strength, not a weakness. We think it makes us richer, not poorer. You know, it makes us a city that is the greatest in the world. And if people have a problem with that, that’s their problem, not ours. And you’ll see tonight, along the River Thames, but across the country, people celebrating our capital city.

Interviewer: “So, Sadiq, he [President Trump] said something, but he described you as a disgusting mayor, and it took Downing Street. They had to actually say that they weren’t slow in supporting you. Are you getting the type of support that you would hope, given that kind of level of commentary?”

Khan: “I’m incredibly proud to live in a great city of London, but also a city where we don’t just tolerate difference, we respect it, we embrace it, and we celebrate it. The best support that you can ask for is from your fellow citizens. And Londoners know what it means to be a Londoner.

“Londoners know that actually, when people denigrate our city, where they try and talk down our city, it’s because they’re jealous. We can understand why some people don’t like a multicultural, a progressive a liberal, a successful city that is not just the greatest city of the world, but the most successful city in the world as well. You can understand why those who are, you know, maybe unhappy with diversity, maybe a nativist, maybe a unilateralist, may want to talk down that great city…”

Yeah, that’s it, Sadiq, he’s jealous, we’re all jealous. Is President Trump jealous of the crime rate, too? London’s taken first place as the rape capital of the West. It used to have a low crime rate before it became diverse.