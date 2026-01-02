The Vondelkerk Burned to the Ground in Amsterdam

The Vondelkerk, a 1872 church overlooking Amsterdam’s famous Vondelpark, went up in flames on Thursday, Jan. 1, Dutch authorities said, RTL reports.

By the time the fire was finally under control, 10 hours later, at 11 a.m., the church’s 164-foot neo-Gothic spire had collapsed and “only walls” remained intact, De Telegraaf reports.

The church, designed by Rijksmuseum architect Pierre Cuypers, served as a Roman Catholic parish for nearly a century before being deconsecrated and thereafter being used to host secular events. The building previously caught fire in 1904, which saw the loss of its original tower.

The inferno came as Dutch police faced “unprecedented” levels of New Year’s Eve violence this year.

Unofficial reports say Islamist youth gangs attacked the police with fireworks after they set fire to the police.

The police have released no information. Some believe Moroccan youth gangs shot fireworks at the church.

If it’s arson, it was chosen as an act of war.

