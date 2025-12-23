London Murderer Gets a Light Sentence: Diversity Benefit?

A bus driver beat a shopper to death in front of his wife after a row over queue-jumping at Sainsbury’s. He killed the beloved father of three while his daughter watched him do it. The wife of the murdered man had to watch him die in her arms.

The monster who received a lighter sentence than many who post unpleasant tweets. One prominent English poster got three-and-a-half years for a mean tweet against Islamists.

Demiesh Williams, 30, has been jailed for a little over three years for his assault on Andrew Clark, 43, in Beckenham, south London.

The argument erupted when Williams pushed in at the store, and Mr. Clark told him to wait his turn.

Williams replied by saying he would take him outside. He went to his parked car, pulled on a balaclava, and returned to the shop as Mr. Clark was leaving.

After saying something to his wife about Williams coming the wrong way, witness Mr. Richardson said the defendant appeared to get really angry.

He said: “Another customer in the queue heard [Williams] threaten Mr. Clark, saying, I’ll wipe that off your face and I’ll see you outside.”

Witnesses described seeing Williams walk to his parked car, get something out, and return to the store as Mr. Clark was leaving.

Mr. Clark was a couple of steps ahead of his wife, Mr. Richardson continued.

Mrs. Clark saw the defendant coming towards her husband. He was striding with intent – striding towards him.

He had a face covering on; he hit Mr. Clark on the side of his head. All she could hear was the noise.

Mr. Richardson added that an experienced CCTV officer viewed the footage of the attack and deemed it a slap with an open hand rather than a punch.

Another witness, using a nearby cash machine, said he heard a “crack” as Mr. Clark’s head hit the floor, followed by Williams saying: “I told you to f***ing apologize.”

Mr. Clark was rushed to the hospital, but died three days later from a catastrophic brain injury.

Williams was originally charged with murder, but pleaded down to manslaughter. He was given a five-year-three-month sentence and only has to serve two-thirds.

The Damage He Left Behind After He Cheated on Line

Fighting back tears, teaching assistant Mrs Clark told Williams she would never forgive him for killing her husband.

You will not receive a life sentence today, but I have one, she said. I will live with this for the rest of my life.

This is the life you forced me to have. You tore [Andrew] away from us.

I watched you kill my beloved Andrew, held him in my arms as blood came out of his ear.

I was taken away in a police car, covered in Andrew’s blood; I watched my husband die in my arms; I saw you march across that road. The child [in your car] saw you do it.

You killed him. I will never understand why you didn’t just walk away that day.

His daughter told Williams that though he would one day walk free, he had destroyed her family in the cruellest way possible.

I was thirteen when my dad was violently killed, Mr. Clark’s daughter said in a statement read to the court by her aunt.

I had to spend my fourteenth birthday without him. Talking about my dad makes me feel sad, scared, and anxious.

I pull out my hair because, for that brief moment, it takes the pain away from my heart and puts it into my head.

The violent attack happened at the shops I have to walk past every morning on my way to school.

My dad was not just my dad. He was my best friend. We did everything together. Whatever we did was always fun because we were together.

He was creative and loved to cook. Everybody loved his Christmas turkey and Sunday roasts.

Sundays were warm, but now they are cold and empty. No one can cook like my dad. How can memories be all I have left?

You did this to my dad. My dad was the most generous man I know. I don’t want to live my life without him.