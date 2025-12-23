“US Moves Large Numbers of Special Ops Aircraft to the Caribbean”

The Monroe Doctrine in Action

The Wall Street Journal reports that a large number of special operations aircraft and multiple cargo planes filled with troops and equipment are moving into the Caribbean this week.

It gives the US the option of possible military action in the region. President Trump is ramping up pressure on Nicolas Maduro.

Mr. Trump ordered a blockade of oil tankers going in and out of the country, and he has declared the airspace around Venezuela closed.

“We have a massive armada formed, the biggest we’ve ever had, and by far the biggest we’ve ever had in South America,” the President said Monday. Referring to the possibility of land strikes in Venezuela, he said: “Soon we will be starting the same program on land.”

At least 10 CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, which are used by special-operations forces, flew into the region Monday night from Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, according to an official.

C-17 cargo aircraft from Fort Stewart and Fort Campbell Army bases arrived Monday in Puerto Rico, according to flight tracking data. A different U.S. official confirmed that military personnel and equipment were transported on planes.

It isn’t clear what types of troops and equipment the aircraft were transporting. It could be the 27th and 160th Special Ops and Army Rangers.

The 27th Special Operations Wing and 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment are trained to support high-risk infiltration and extraction missions and provide close air and combat support.

Army Rangers are trained to seize airfields and provide security for specialized forces, such as SEAL Team 6 or Delta Force, during a precise kill or capture mission.

“They are prepositioning forces to take action,” said David Deptula, a retired Air Force lieutenant general and dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, an aerospace think tank. The movement of such assets indicates that the administration already has decided on a course of action. “The question that remains is to accomplish what?” he said.

“It is standard practice to routinely rotate equipment and personnel to any military installation,” said the spokesperson. “And as a standard practice, due to operational security concerns, we do not disclose details or comment on U.S. assets or personnel operational movements and activities, nor disclose details of specific operations or routes.”

The US seized two tankers and sanctioned 29 new vessels. They chased down an Iranian vessel, but no word on what happened.

This is plausible: