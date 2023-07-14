Long Island Serial Killer Suspect in Custody: “I Believe the Case Is Solved”

“I believe this case is solvable and identifying the person or people responsible for these murders is a top priority,” Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

A suspect has been taken into custody on New York’s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders, a law enforcement official told AP.

The suspect is Rex Heuermann, 59.

The Long Island serial killer murdered eleven women that we know about. The police think he killed twenty women. This has been a cold case for more than a decade, although there were suspects.

Police were at a home on Michigan Ave and 1st in Massapequa Park, Long Island. That is likely where the killer lived.

In an interview posted to the YouTube channel Bonjour Realty, Heuermann said he was “born and raised on Long Island.”

“I’ve been working in Manhattan since 1987 – very long time,” he said.

News 12 did not identify the suspect or detail what led to the breakthrough in what it called “one of the most intense, prolific searches for a serial killer ever.”

Fears of a serial killer emerged when the body of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, was found along Ocean Parkway on Dec. 11, 2010 — with the remains of three other women found in the following days.

Six were found later and believed connected to the same killer. Most or all the women were prostitutes.

The following clip is from 2010 of Megan Waterman at the Holiday Inn Express in Hauppauge, N.Y., who was later murdered.



Friday’s arrest came after Suffolk County’s new police commissioner created a special Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force in February last year.

It included help from state police, local sheriffs, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office as well as the FBI.

“I believe this case is solvable and identifying the person or people responsible for these murders is a top priority,” Commissioner Rodney Harrison, the NYPD’s former chief of department, said at the time.

It’s amazing how these monsters compartamentalize and hold down jobs, presenting a normal or quasi-normal image to the public. They’re evil.

