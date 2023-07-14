Biden Seizes Control Over Sexual Books in School Libraries

Joe Biden is illegally blocking parents from removing sexually explicit books from school libraries. In conjunction with that, he is also forcing a DEI Library code of conduct on schools that prevent the removal of pornographic and age-inappropriate sexual material. The administration is usurping parents’ rights to decide what is not age appropriate in a library.

Biden and his ‘advisers’ are bullying parents into keeping sexually explicit material in school libraries. In other words, the State will decide when children must be exposed to it, not the parents.

THE TAKEOVER

The assault began with an investigation of Forsyth County Public Schools (FCPS) outside of Atlanta. The school district flagged inappropriate sexual material.

If you read the excerpts, you won’t be able to dispute the district’s reasonable standard. The federal government is disputing it and ignoring parental rights.

The Feds said the school’s standards created a hostile environment based on race and sex. Race never even entered into any of it, but the Feds said it anyway.

To avoid a serious confrontation with and sanctions from the Feds, the school district entered into an unlawful resolution agreement with OCR (Office of Civil Rights). One troubling provision requires the school district to ‘voluntarily’ issue a statement reassuring students “that the District strives to provide a global perspective and promote diversity” in curating its library catalog.

They must worship at the altar of globalism and DEI, a far-left ideology. It’s the law of the Bidenistas alone. No such law is on the books.

“On June 8, the White House made clear that the FCPS matter was not an isolated investigation, announcing that OCR will appoint a new “coordinator” to warn state and local education agencies that heeding parents’ calls to remove sexually explicit books from school libraries could trigger the agency’s enforcement authority, including the withholding of federal funding,” Paul Zimmerman writes at The Federalist.

Paul Zimmerman is the Policy Counsel at the Defense of Freedom Institute for Policy Studies.

As Zimmerman states, the real civil rights issue is the chilling of the First Amendment.

Of course, parents have the right to excise these books from the school libraries. Read the entire piece at The Federalist.

When we say ‘President Biden,’ we assume everyone knows he’s a figurehead for the operators behind the curtain.

