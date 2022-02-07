Long Lines for Recharging Electric Cars?

This long line to charge the EV Tesla in the clip below took place in December 2019, but the question remains. Is this what a massive rush to EVs will cause all Americans? As EVs increase and the Left destroys the fossil fuels needed to power them, will we see more of this? Can they get enough stations up in time? Are they even building any?

One of the problems with EVs is they don’t perform as well in cold regions or in stop-and-go traffic. They have their flaws. Eliminating the gas engine before these cars become efficient sets off alarms.

