Rebel News Says Man Who Ran Into 4 Truckers Is a Radical Anarchist

The man who ran over four truckers – who fortunately escaped serious injury – is a radical anarchist activist, according to Rebel News. He might have a history with political punk rock, although that is still not confirmed. However, the incident is being treated as a hit-and-run and not a hate crime.

The man alleged to be the driver of the vehicle, Dave Zegarac, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident after a brief struggle with police. A white jeep can be seen hitting one person, before accelerating and hitting three more.

The driver of the SUV drove away from the legislature at high speed, running red lights, and about 40 minutes later was arrested in Headingley following a brief struggle, police said.

On Saturday, police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said he couldn’t speak to the driver’s motivations for allegedly striking the protesters, but said the driver had blurted out statements that made police think it wasn’t about pandemic-related mandates.

Police have not said if the attack was a politically motivated hate crime. Zegarac denies it.

Zegarac is charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a conveyance, two counts of failure to stop after an accident knowing that the driver was reckless, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident times two.

