Lunkhead Alert: Allow Boys in Girl’s Bathrooms or Lose Funding

Biden’s department of Food and Nutrition service of the USDA announced it will strip money for lunches from schools if they don’t allow boys in girl’s bathrooms/lockerooms/showers and vice versa.

Title IX says that school districts will have to allow transgender boys into girl’s bathrooms, locker rooms, showers and sleeping quarters in order to keep federal funds for lunches, breakfasts and snacks, Townhall reports.

“Joe Biden has threatened to take away children’s school lunch money to pursue his radical agenda,” SD Gov. Kristi Norm said. “He’s targeting states like ours that make it clear biological men do NOT belong in girls’ bathrooms and sports. If you act on this, Joe, we’ll see you in court and we will win.”

Taking away school lunches hurts the poor.

The announcement “essentially amounts to the Biden administration holding states and local school districts hostage with school lunch money that goes to underprivileged youth in order to pass transgender non-discrimination policies,” Fight for Schools Executive Director Ian Prior told Fox News.

Obey anyway or Bidenistas will starve your kids.

Biden’s building it back better.

In recent years, both the professional and academic left have pushed a new threat on America: radical transgender ideology.

Their radical idea that feelings rather than biology can determine gender is essentially anti-nature. They deny the existence of our obviously dissimilar secondary sexual characteristics, and in fact, they deny the existence of biological sex altogether.

It is truly frightening to see how fast this insane agenda is spreading…

From our public school classrooms to the White House and beyond, leftists ideologues have been forcing radical transgender ideology into much of our society, and the problem is getting worse. You don’t need to be a biologist to understand that their promotion of this radical ideology is a danger not only to children, but to the very foundation of our society.

That’s why America First Legal is speaking up and fighting back in court.

As you may know, unelected bureaucrats in the Biden Administration have been issuing guidance documents that threaten doctors and their practices with a loss of federal funding unless they prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapy to any child attempting to transition genders.

Shockingly, this threat also pressures doctors to provide referrals for surgeries that result in castration, sterilization, and genital mutilation- these are dangerous, irreversible treatments that seriously harm children!

That’s why we stepped in and sued the Biden Administration on behalf of a class of doctors, seeking to prohibit the Department of Health & Human Services from forcing medical professionals to provide unethical transgender-related medical services. Recently, we’ve doubled our efforts in this lawsuit (here), but we need YOUR help to do even more

