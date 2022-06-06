80% of Americans Say Biden’s Economy Is “Badly Underwater”

More than eight in 10 Americans (83%) now say that the economy is either an extremely or very important issue in determining how they will vote. That is according to the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll.

In the poll, 80% of Americans say that inflation is also an extremely or very important factor in how they will vote and for gas prices, it is 74%.

Joe Biden’s approval ratings for his handling of these key issues are all well underwater, suggesting trouble for the president and Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm.

Only 37% approve of Biden’s handling of the economic recovery, and even fewer approve of his handling of inflation (28%) and gas prices (27%) ABC reports.

Who are the 37% who approve – I want to meet them because I can’t believe they exist.

Among Americans who report they are very enthusiastic to vote in November, the economy and inflation are the most important issues. Currently, Republicans outnumber Democrats in their stated enthusiasm to vote in the midterms, according to IPSOS.

RNC Research tweeted, “Biden is a serious drag on Democratic candidates nationwide … he is badly underwater on all of the top issues”

“I know that even with today’s good news, a lot of Americans remain anxious, and I understand the feeling,” Biden said.

He thinks the economy is just fine and this is why nothing will get better.

ABC POLL: “Biden is a serious drag on Democratic candidates nationwide … he is badly underwater on all of the top issues.” pic.twitter.com/UTcz7Jg58W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2022

Related