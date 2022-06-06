80% of Americans Say Biden’s Economy Is “Badly Underwater”

More than eight in 10 Americans (83%) now say that the economy is either an extremely or very important issue in determining how they will vote. That is according to the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll.
In the poll, 80% of Americans say that inflation is also an extremely or very important factor in how they will vote and for gas prices, it is 74%.
Joe Biden’s approval ratings for his handling of these key issues are all well underwater, suggesting trouble for the president and Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm.
Only 37% approve of Biden’s handling of the economic recovery, and even fewer approve of his handling of inflation (28%) and gas prices (27%) ABC reports.
Who are the 37% who approve – I want to meet them because I can’t believe they exist.
Among Americans who report they are very enthusiastic to vote in November, the economy and inflation are the most important issues. Currently, Republicans outnumber Democrats in their stated enthusiasm to vote in the midterms, according to IPSOS.
RNC Research tweeted, “Biden is a serious drag on Democratic candidates nationwide … he is badly underwater on all of the top issues”
“I know that even with today’s good news, a lot of Americans remain anxious, and I understand the feeling,” Biden said.
He thinks the economy is just fine and this is why nothing will get better.
ABC POLL: “Biden is a serious drag on Democratic candidates nationwide … he is badly underwater on all of the top issues.” pic.twitter.com/UTcz7Jg58W
The reality is over 98% think Biden is a Traitor owed by the Chinese Government. The 37% won’t say so because they are scared of a FBI agent kicking down their door. Totalitarian Governments don’t have to kick down everyone’s door, just make people think they can. Think of it like five guys try to rob someone and the Mark pulls out a Derringer. If they don’t walk away two people will be shot. While the crooks have the superior numbers none of them want to be one of the two.
By the numbers, there are less than 4 million people working for the Federal Government and about 1.5 Million in the Military. There are almost 260 million adults in America. The Federal Government is outnumbered by over 47 to 1, but most people won’t step forward because America is now a Surveillance State like China. Most people who don’t step forward are cowards and the rest don’t want to have to kill people who are stupid. The irony is that at some point people will be forced to step forward just for survival and it won’t take that many.
Even in the time of our Founding Fathers less than 10% of the population actually fought the British, while over 40% supported the Cause. At any one time only 2% were under Arms. Today I suspect it would be maybe 5% or 6% who would fight in a Civil War against the Illegitimate Federal Government, but that would still be at least 13 million Patriots. I would suspect all would be under arms for the duration which would be a short guerrilla war. I think support would be upwards of 60%. It wouldn’t be pretty so hopefully it won’t come to that. Traitor Joe is playing a very dangerous game! People are realizing who is the Real Threat and uniting.