MacGregor: Germany Will Freeze This Winter

Governments are expected to provide food, shelter, and security, but every country embracing this Davos World Economic Forum’s ESG – environment social governance – is in trouble, Doug MacGregor says.

The Ukraine war exacerbated the problems. Biden dragged the Europeans into this Ukraine conflict with a nation that has an abundance of the natural resources the world needs. These are the resources that give us food, shelter, and wealth.

“That was a stupid idea,” MacGregor says. And “there is no Plan B.”

Germany shot itself in the foot by destroying its nuclear power, eliminating as much gas and oil as possible, and going completely green. They are going to freeze. Russia is restricting deliveries of oil and gas to the nation.

Over Ukraine, we weaponized the global monetary system and are now seeing the end of dollar domination. The US is killing the golden goose that helped make the US rich.

We are right behind Europe in self-destruction. We followed the WEF down the rabbit hole on mass migration and elimination of fossil fuels. We will all freeze soon.

Watch Doug MacGregor explain the catastrophic plan in under three minutes.

Related