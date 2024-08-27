Macron: Durov’s Arrest “Is In No Way a Political Decision” [No, It Is]

By
M DOWLING
-
0
12

President of France, Emanuel Macron, decided to gaslight the world, and few believe him. He claimed the arrest of Pavel Durov is “in no way a political decision,” and they are “attached to freedom.

Uh, no, and no.

The US knew about this arrest, and it would never have happened unless the US was involved. The US-EU alliance always talks about issues like this, and the US is censoring globally. Durov said US intelligence wanted a backdoor into Telegram, which he refused.

His allies have threatened to shut down Elon Musk. They’ve threatened the Rumble CEO.


The Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement Monday that the suspected violations include complicity in selling child pornography and in drug trafficking, fraud, abetting organized crime transactions, and refusing to share information or documents with investigators when required by law, The Associated Press reported.

They want to hold him responsible for wrongdoing by people using his platform.

If you arrange a crime on an iPhone, is Tim Cook responsible? How far can this go? It’s endless.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments