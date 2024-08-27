Macron: Durov’s Arrest “Is In No Way a Political Decision” [No, It Is]

President of France, Emanuel Macron, decided to gaslight the world, and few believe him. He claimed the arrest of Pavel Durov is “in no way a political decision,” and they are “attached to freedom.

Uh, no, and no.

The US knew about this arrest, and it would never have happened unless the US was involved. The US-EU alliance always talks about issues like this, and the US is censoring globally. Durov said US intelligence wanted a backdoor into Telegram, which he refused.

His allies have threatened to shut down Elon Musk. They’ve threatened the Rumble CEO.



The Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement Monday that the suspected violations include complicity in selling child pornography and in drug trafficking, fraud, abetting organized crime transactions, and refusing to share information or documents with investigators when required by law, The Associated Press reported.

They want to hold him responsible for wrongdoing by people using his platform.

If you arrange a crime on an iPhone, is Tim Cook responsible? How far can this go? It’s endless.

I hate to call the president of France a lying, gaslighting jackass, but… Deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication? Didn’t you suggest censoring social media companies during your latest bout of riots? Yes. Yes you did. You don’t value freedom of… pic.twitter.com/srWjwrb3Do — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 26, 2024

When you say you are committed to freedom of expression, you are lying. We have a letter from France that proves this, without a doubt. We had to shutdown Rumble in France because you have NO committment to freedom of expression. — Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) August 26, 2024

“France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship.” No one believes this. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 26, 2024

“Ongoing investigation” is deep state speak for “it’s exactly what you think it is, but we will block you from proving it.” — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) August 26, 2024