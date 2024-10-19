Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled his much-anticipated “victory plan” on Wednesday. He called on his allies to take urgent steps to bolster Kyiv to end the war with Russia next year.

His plan contains five main points in the hands of his allies, including an unconditional invite to join NATO now and weapons support.

He plans to surrender his nation’s natural resources, allowing plunder, for certain preconditions that would probably lead to World War III.

One of his preconditions is unconditional acceptance into NATO. It is the most important red line that Russia set. Russia does not want the United States/NATO on its border, and that is not up for discussion. He regards it as an existential threat and suggests he will go to the death to protect that.

“We understand that NATO membership is a matter of the future, not the present. But (Russian President Vladimir) Putin can see that his geopolitical calculations are headed for defeat,” Zelenskiy said.

No, Volodymyr, he can’t see he’s headed for defeat since he is winning. He keeps acquiring Ukraine’s land.

Zelensky is now willing to trade his natural resources for endless war and funds, playing into the greedy hands of the US and EU globalists.

“Ukraine proposes to place on its soil a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package that will be sufficient to protect Ukraine from any military threat from Russia,” he said.

“These include, in particular, uranium, titanium, lithium, graphite, and other strategically valuable resources that will strengthen either Russia and its allies or Ukraine and the democratic world in global competition,” he said.

“Together with our partners, we must change the circumstances so that the war ends, regardless of what Putin wants. We must all change the circumstances so that Russia is forced to peace,” Zelensky said.

He seems to believe that this will force Russia to negotiate when it’s very clear that it will only escalate the war. Is he insane?

“We hear the word ‘negotiations’ from partners and the word ‘justice’ much less often. Ukraine is open to diplomacy, but honest (diplomacy),” he said.

“The annexes outline the weapons needed to destroy logistics far from the front, destroy storage sites or production centers, including areas where troops are located,” said Zelensky’s advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, to RBK Ukraine. “Let me say it again, deep inside Russia.”

Zelensky needs to take whatever ill-gotten gains he might have acquired and leave. He is a madman and a dictator who is desperate to get NATO into World War with no regard for the people of the world.

He has destroyed his country and enslaved his population. It was obvious this would happen. Telling the truth about this war has gotten Sentinel shadow-banned on Duck Duck Go, but the truth must be told.

Russia would have negotiated.

In two agreements, Ukraine promised never to join NATO and not to allow NATO into Ukraine. Those were preconditions for Ukraine’s becoming an independent nation.

Zelensky violated the agreement. He did nothing about the years-long fighting on the border with Russia and instead suppressed the Russian Ukrainians near the border. What did he think would happen? The people only elected him to avoid war with Russia and make peace. He never tried to make peace and listened instead to his globalist masters.

