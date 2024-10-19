Tyrus Finds Out What Kind of Man Donald Trump Is

Donald Trump’s interview with Tyrus is interesting. After Tyrus met and spoke with Donald Trump, he found out the man that Donald Trump is. He said he was so wrong about him.

When they were in the back room before the interview, Tyrus watched DJT talk with his ten-year-old daughter for twenty minutes about her love of horses, her dreams, and so on.

Tyrus also discovered how generous Trump is, what a family man he is, how his father built a synagogue, and more.

The Outkick and Gutfeld pundit voted for Trump because he likes his policies, but he didn’t like him as a man because of the way he sometimes talks to people. Now, he will vote for his agenda and him as the man.

He apologized to Trump for his criticisms. Trump was very gracious and appreciative. Trump’s been lied about, misunderstood, and they even tried to kill him.