Major WOKE Paper Asks If the Answer for Theft Is Barricading Ourselves

















San Francisco, under the leadership of communist Chesa Boudin, is quickly deteriorating. Thefts, for one thing, are out of control because people can steal up to nearly $1000 without any real accountability. The city officials are looking for a solution that doesn’t require law enforcement.

On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle ran an article by Rachel Swan titled, “Two men with long criminal histories got caught for stealing bikes. What should S.F. do about them?”

Tyler Howerton and Nicholas Tiller stole two expensive bicycles from a shared basement in the city’s Castro district. The historic area has seen a 13 percent increase in burglaries this year.

Bicycle thefts, in particular, have become big business.

The paper described burglars as “often methodical, repeat offenders with tools and expertise.” In terms of the alleged perpetrators here, one city supervisor said, “So far we’ve been unable to release [Tiller and Howerton] without them committing more crimes.”

Tolerate Burglary as Part of City Living?

After pointing out that the San Francisco Police Department has deployed more officers to the area due to the burglary spike, author Swan then wrote, “At the same time, residents and city leaders are searching for answers: Should they tolerate a high level of burglaries as a downside of city living, and focus on barricading their homes? Should people who are repeatedly accused of stealing be targeted with rehabilitation services, or incarcerated so they can’t commit more crimes?”

That’s what she wrote — seriously — not satire.

This is even a question?

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office finally decided to make these two career criminals face the music. Tiller and Howerton face felony counts of a first-degree residential burglary in a case that could put them behind bars for six years.

It took a very long time to get to this place!

“According to documents reviewed by The Chronicle, both men had extensive criminal histories: Howerton had been arrested seven times on suspicion of burglary since 2019; Tiller had been arrested 13 times in burglary cases since 2013,” the outlet’s report read. “Both were on probation at the time they were apprehended.”

If you want to live in a nice city, the Chronicle thinks you might have to barricade yourself in your home. The author and the paper obviously think it’s a logical choice.

Crazy Rachel

The Chronicle quotes Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, a criminal justice reform supporter “whose policy views evolved as he grappled with property crime in his district — a persistent problem that makes residents feel vulnerable in their own homes.”

“It raises tricky questions about incarceration,” Mandelman said. “Because so far we’ve been unable to release [Tiller and Howerton] without them committing more crimes. And the question for reformers is, ‘What do we do with someone like that?’”

Rachel Marshall, a spokeswoman for the district attorney, said that, in this particular case, they’d be willing to consider alternative interventions such as drug treatment “if there is a specific, viable plan that can address what is driving their behavior.”

Right now, the DA’s office is pursuing prison time.

Don’t they understand that unaccountable criminals get worse?

