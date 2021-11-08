Deeply Disturbing News of a [Failed] Drone Attack on our Electrical Grid

















The U.S. electrical grid is ever more vulnerable to a devastating drone attack, according to a chilling joint report released by the FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center, and the Department of Homeland Security.

The federal law enforcement bulletin Oct. 28, obtained by ABC News, said a modified drone that crashed near a Pennsylvania power substation in July 2020 was designed to disrupt the electrical grid, IB Times reported.

The drone was found atop a building and is the first known drone attack.

The July 2020 incident did not lead to any disruptions, but officials believe a drone was likely being used to try to deliberately damage U.S. infrastructure.

As President, Donald Trump thought ahead and banned foreign adversaries from supplying critical infrastructure equipment. Biden reversed his efforts.

Donald Trump issued Executive Order 13920 stating “that foreign adversaries are increasingly creating and exploiting vulnerabilities in the United States bulk-power system.”

The order further explained that the bulk-power system “provides the electricity that supports our national defense, vital emergency services, critical infrastructure, economy, and way of life.”

The Trump-era order sought to ban, replace, and set new criteria on the bulk-power system (BPS) electric equipment from a foreign country or nation that poses a national security threat.

Biden rescinded it quickly after assuming office. He does everything the CCP wants him to do.

Trump essentially banned the “use of grid equipment that is made in China, Russia, or other hostile nations.”

It was simply common sense.

Biden rescinded it, first suspending it for 90 days.

Related















