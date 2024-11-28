Make Sure Your Turkey Doesn’t Explode

On this Thanksgiving, we want to remind people not to blow up their turkeys. Consumer Product Safety warns: “Cook the turkey, not your home.”

The video below has a lot of views on social media. The CPSC admitted they made a small-scale disaster film and no one was hurt or any homes burned to the ground during the making of the film. However, it does happen. It’s real.

“You know when we do space stuff in America, and the rocket takes off, or the satellite deploys, or the helicopter flies on Mars, and everyone cheers because it all worked the way it’s supposed to,” the agency said, “and no one got hurt. It’s a lot like that.”

The CPSC says that if you make any of the mistakes below, you run the risk of burning down the house:

Use too much oil and overheat it;

Try to fry a frozen turkey, especially a big one;

Use your fryer on a porch, in a garage, or near your house.

“The reason frozen turkeys explode, at its core, has to do with differences in density,” chemist Kristine Nolin wrote for The Conversation, saying the high proportion of ice inside frozen turkeys can fuel explosions.

Cook the turkey, not your home. pic.twitter.com/XQS0BkVshR — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) November 16, 2023

And here is a Thanksgiving message from Joe Biden, who is sort of like a president.

Gobble. Gobble. Gobble. pic.twitter.com/8jv8vnmcu6 — Janie Johnson – America is Exceptional (@jjauthor) November 28, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email