Malevolence at CNN: Ripping the Trump Administration

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday. He accused the country’s main opposition party of being overly sympathetic to North Korea and other “anti-state” activities.

The South Korean president put this before the legislature. When they denied it, he withdrew it.

CNN decided to use this as an opportunity to attack the new administration. These CNN people are horrible. All they do is condemn and harm people. Trump’s administration isn’t even formed or in office. Yet, they won’t stop gossiping and trying to destroy people.

After a leftist born in South Korea trashed the new administration, another unimpressive guest who constantly said, “you know,” blathered:

“I mean, they really rolled out the red carpet for you. And, I mean, he had a state visit last year at a state dinner with Biden. We, you know, they issued a declaration, Biden and Yoon. I mean, and now the thought, you know, we’re seeing soldiers entering the National Assembly. I mean, you talked about, shockingly, the parallels of January 6. Just the image of a democracy facing this kind of crisis.

“I think this is something that people are scared about or that sort of Democrats are scared about when they think about Trump for a term because he has used he has, he has, he’s encouraged the use of force to achieve political goals.

You Know, You Know, You Know

“And you know, or try to achieve a political goal on January 6; and you know, we’re at least played with it. And you know, he’s talked about now pardoning some of these folks on January 6, the rioters, insurrectionists, whatever you want to call them.

“So, you know, this is on the top of people’s mind, and then I think when they see scenes like this, it’s just shocking to see a decades-long democracy, one of the closest US allies in the region in the world, have this go through this kind of convulsion.

“I think it’s just, you know, it’s stunned Washington Capitol Hill, or I’m trying to get a response from people. Nobody wants to say anything. Yeah, they don’t know how to deal with well…”

South Korea is dealing with a lot of communists right now. Their situation is entirely different.

NEW: CNN says the chaos in South Korea reminds them of Donald Trump, suggests Trump’s return to Washington might look like this. “Donald Trump is about to be president. Somebody who has said he wants to use the military to go after his own enemies.” “The parallels to… pic.twitter.com/ZEDRXzO73Q — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 3, 2024

