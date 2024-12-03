Major Ruling: Local Authorities Can’t Overrule the Federal Government’s Deportations

The Ninth Circuit ruled in support of the federal government’s authority to deport illegal aliens.

A three-member panel ruled that local authorities do not have the power to overrule the federal government’s deportation of illegals. This happened back in 2019 in a county in Washington state.

The county tried to prevent ICE from using their local airfield to deport illegals.

The Court also ruled that the federal government has the right to sue if local authorities try to obstruct them, as they did in Washington.

The federal government supersedes local and state authorities.

Ninth Circuit rules Feds can deport illegals over objections of local authorities. This overturns an April 2019 executive order in the State of Washington that prevented using an airport near Seattle for deportations. Mass deportations are coming whether locals like it or not. pic.twitter.com/inB100jhNV — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) December 3, 2024

The Washington Examiner reports it was a unanimous ruling. They said they violated the Constitution.

At issue is an April 2019 executive order issued by King County Executive Dow Constantine, which directed county officials to prohibit fixed base operators on a county airfield near Seattle from servicing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement charter flights used to deport illegal foreign nationals.

Constantine’s order prohibited King County International Airport from supporting “the transportation and deportation of immigration detainees in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, either traveling within or arriving or departing the United States or its territories.”

The airport is located next to a major ICE-Seattle base of operations.

