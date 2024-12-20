Man Communicating with Christian School Killer Planned an Attack

Natalie Rupnow, who killed two people and injured six others at a Christian school in Wisconsin, was communicating with a man in California, Alexander Paffendorf, plotting to blow up a building. According to authorities and court documents, he told law enforcement officers he was plotting an attack on a government building.

A California judge issued a restraining order on Dec. 16 under the state’s red flag gun law against a 20-year-old man living in Carlsbad, San Diego County. The order requires him to surrender his guns and ammunition to the police within 48 hours, or sooner if requested by an officer, as he poses an immediate danger to himself and others.

According to the order, the man told FBI agents that he had been messaging Natalie Rupnow, who carried out a shooting on Dec. 16 at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, about attacking a government building with a gun and explosives.

The order doesn’t say what building he had targeted or when he planned to launch his attack. It also doesn’t detail his interactions with Rupnow except to state that the man was plotting a mass shooting with her.

No further information is available.

Watch:

WISCONSIN SCHOOL SHOOTER LINKED TO CALIFORNIA MASS ATTACK PLOT Authorities revealed a chilling link between Natalie Rupnow, the 15-year-old Wisconsin school shooter, and Alexander Paffendorf, a California man allegedly planning his own mass attack. Rupnow killed two and… https://t.co/nrZDsXI670 pic.twitter.com/VICBdJmnXY — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 20, 2024

The idiot media is now attacking the school Natalie went to just for clicks.

The media has decided that running hit pieces on the Christian school that Natalie Rupnow victimized is the proper way forward. Why would the @nypost write this bizarre piece and attempt to somewhat justify the actions of a mentally deranged murderer? pic.twitter.com/BSbp0fs5Su — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) December 17, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email