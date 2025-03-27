Man Dies Aiming Gun at Police, The Family Makes Demands

A man who was accused of assaulting a police officer the week before was stopped by officers. He refused to follow directions and aimed a long gun at the officers who surrounded him. The man’s family and far-left activists now have the police footage proving the police narrative. Protesters still demand answers.

Around 1:30 a.m., Aurora police were looking for Christopher Lepe. He was wanted in connection with aggravated battery to a Geneva police officer, officials said.

Aurora is one of the places that Tren de Aragua has made a home.

The Geneva police officer had approached driver, Lepe, after he looked intoxicated in a lot in the 1500-block of South Randall Road, Geneva police said.

When police asked Lepe to step out, he was accused of dragging the officer with his car and fled, Geneva police said. The officer was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital.

Kane County officials confirmed that Lepe was later located on Lake Street near Galena Boulevard in Aurora. When an Aurora officer attempted to pull him over, police said he refused to stop.

After a police chase, officers deployed stop sticks, and the vehicle stopped next to Spring Lake Memorial Gardens Cemetery, near Route 25 and Ashland Avenue.

The dashcam video from last Wednesday shows police pulling up to the scene.

Officers got out of their squad cars, and Aurora police said the video showed Lepe holding a gun and pointing it at them. Then, officers fired and killed the criminal Lepe.

Watch:

NEW: Aurora PD releases body-cam footage of fatal sh**ting during traffic stop after 19-year-old allegedly dragged an officer and pointed a gun at police Geneva police encountered 19-year-old Christopher Lepe on March 19 at 1.30 a.m. for suspiciously parked car Lepe fled the… pic.twitter.com/CeVPlCFPap — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) March 26, 2025

The far-left members of the community have come out to support the family of Christopher Lepe and are holding vigils, demanding answers. They put up a website and labeled it “death by cop.”

A group of family, friends, and Aurora community members said they were demanding justice and transparency Thursday in the wake of Lepe’s death.

Following the release of the footage, Lepe’s family issued a statement that read, in part,

“…We are demanding the full, unedited release of all videos, from every police officer and squad car involved in this tragic event, including both Aurora and Geneva officers. We insist that these videos be made available with complete, unaltered audio and visuals, so the full scope of this tragedy can be understood.”

