It’s always a Constitutional Crisis to object to whatever Democrats support

It’s always a Constitutional Crisis to object to whatever the Democrats support. Our computer has forecast that the Democratic Party will split and collapse just as the Federalists did for pretty much the same reason – dictatorial power from a centralized government.

Schumer admits that they have not only engaged in lawsuits against Trump to influence the election, but they have also been stuffing the courts to re-interpret the Constitution to be PROGRESSIVE – a movement that was lost in 1913.

It was the Progressive Movement that passed the 16th Amendment to tax the rich, which ended up taxing everyone. Then they hand you a refund check and never pay interest, borrowing from the poor and middle class for free.

Their rhetoric to target the rich only fills their own pockets. How do they leave the office with millions of dollars on a public salary?

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email