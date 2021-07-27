Man who refused the vaccine dies of COV, Twitter Left mocks him in death

















A Southern California man in his 30s who openly mocked vaccines in social media posts has died after a hospitalization for COVID-19, ABC 30 reports.

Stephen Harmon had joked about the vaccine and declared he would never get one, tweeting modified Jay-Z lyrics “I got 99 problems but a vax ain’t one.”

Even in his hospital bed, he remained defiant, declaring on Instagram “… I will not be getting vaccinated once I am discharged and released.”

Harmon was an active member of the Hillsong church. Church founder Brian Houston tweeted that he just learned “the devastating news that our beloved friend, Stephen Harmon has passed away from Covid. Heartbreaking.”

Houston added on Instagram: “Stephen was just a young man in his early 30’s. He was a graduate from Hillsong College and a vital part of our church in California. He was one of the most generous people I know and he had so much in front of him. He would always turn up to our grandkids soccer games and he will be missed by so many. RIP.”

Harmon, 34, chronicled his hospital stay on social media, tweeting that he was resisting intubation even as his condition continued to decline. In his final tweet, he said he finally agreed to intubation. He died later that day.

THE NASTY SANCTIMONIOUS LEFT

The majority of people refusing the vaccine are black, followed by Hispanics. It’s not likely they are predominantly Republicans. Yet, they are out on Twitter condemning Republicans and Fox News, which has never said to not get vaxxed: Very sad. There should be some accountability for ALL the misinformation from the Republicans & Fox News.

Twitter is a cesspool. They seem to have forgotten he has a family and people who loved him.

Here are some more Twitterati responses:

I guess he got 100 problems.

The only sympathy I have is for the tired, overworked & overwhelmed nurses and doctors who have to go through this all over again because of these insipid people.

He “will disappear just like a miracle!”

Yeah, I got nothing in the empathy department. I’m all out. He got what he asked for

I hope he stipulated that that quote be his epitaph.

Now he doesn’t have any problems—he’s dead!

