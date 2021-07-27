Simone Biles pulls out of entire team finals- mental health issues

















Simone Biles pulled out of the entire team finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday after slipping during her vault attempt.

The official reason she is pulling out is due to medical issues.

The Olympics broadcast said it was not injury related, but instead a “mental health issue.”

She had a hard time with the mental pressure.

USA gymnast Simone Biles said she withdrew from today’s team finals over mental health concerns.

Biles broke down in tears as she addressed the media following the women’s team gymnastics final where Team USA won silver.

“Whenever you get in a high stress situation you kind of freak out,” she said. “I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and wellbeing.”

“We have to protect our body and our mind,” Biles added. “It just sucks when you’re fighting with your own head.”

Biles said those competing are “not just athletes, we’re people at the end of the day.”

The team is planning to have a “mental rest day” tomorrow, Biles added.

The superstar American gymnast appeared to slip and nearly landed on her knees trying to land her planned Amanar vault. She finished with a 13.766 score and was seen talking with trainers after the attempt.

Jordan Chiles was set to perform for Biles on the uneven bars. Biles’ foot was seen “strapped heavily.” The broadcast showed the superstar gymnast in her warm-up gear.

Biles was the favorite going in but only led in a couple of events coming out of the qualification round.

She wrote on Instagram:

“It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times,” Biles wrote. “I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually. They meant the world to me.”

