Man with Feet on Pelosi’s Desk Offered 70-87 Months in Prison

The 61-year old man who on January 6th put his feet up on Speaker Pelosi’s desk, and took a meaningless letter he gave back to the FBI on his first meeting with them, was offered 6 or 7 years in a federal pen.

Richard ‘Bigo’ Barnett would spend up to 87 months in prison under a plea agreement while Democrats release hardened criminals from prison or refuse to put them in jail.

Barnett is facing charges of knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building while armed with a dangerous weapon, violent entry, disorderly conduct, and theft of public money, property, or records.

His attorney, Josephy McBride called the offer “ridiculous” and will go to trial. McBride said the punishment doesn’t fit the crime and it is a criminalization of the First Amendment.

Mr. Barnett has no criminal record. The weapon he carried was a cane with a stun gun in it. The stun gun clearly didn’t work but Barnett was still using it as a cane. He was non-violent during the episode.

Watch Mr. Barnett explain. He said someone unlocked the doors and he didn’t enter violently:

I’m not a public speaker but I do have something to say…https://t.co/VmuYbBU6OY — Richard Bigo Barnett (@BigoBarnett) February 14, 2022

Last week, Matthew Perna, 37, who was non-violent on J6, faced up to 51 months in prison. Rather than going to prison, he hung himself in his garage. Perna spent 20 minutes in the Capitol and was not accused of vandalism, violence, or engaging with police. The DoJ charged him with a felony obstruction charge.

As McBride said, this excessive punishing of petty crimes is a political strategy to blow up the alleged crimes.

We received the Government’s plea offer this week: 70-87 months for a glorified trespass. No criminal history.

Non violent on J6.

Pushed in to the Capitol. They can stick it where the 🌞 don’t shine. On to trial we go. Visit my website to fund @BigoBarnett’s freedom fight. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0G4L5ymWqe — Joseph D. McBride 👑✝️👑 (@McBrideLawNYC) March 7, 2022

Related