Manchin’s Inflation Increasing Bill Doubles the Tax on Coal

Joe Manchin‘s inaptly named “Inflation Reduction” bill doubles the tax on coal. He’s supporting changes that double the tax on coal from 50 cents to $1.10. What do his constituents from West Virginia think of that? These are his own people.
In Section 13901, the bill increases the tax per ton on underground mines from 50 cents to $1.10 and on surface mines from 25 cents to 55 cents.
He comes from a coal state! Additionally, it will raise everyone’s electricity.
We are destroying mining, oil drilling, manufacturing. Then we’ll buy all our solar parts from China. This is insane.
Manchin, a senator from WEST VIRGINIA, has included a COAL TAX HIKE in his bill.
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 28, 2022
I wonder what the big trade-off was with Manchin?
He turns on his own constituents and still they will vote for him.This creep is nothing but an extortionist, always holding out until he gets what he wants.
Time for a heavy load of ads in WV against the senator, not waiting for 2024 and his retirement or re-election. He will be about 76 then?