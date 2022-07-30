Manchin’s Inflation Increasing Bill Doubles the Tax on Coal

Joe Manchin‘s inaptly named “Inflation Reduction” bill doubles the tax on coal. He’s supporting changes that double the tax on coal from 50 cents to $1.10. What do his constituents from West Virginia think of that? These are his own people.

In Section 13901, the bill increases the tax per ton on underground mines from 50 cents to $1.10 and on surface mines from 25 cents to 55 cents.

He comes from a coal state! Additionally, it will raise everyone’s electricity.

We are destroying mining, oil drilling, manufacturing. Then we’ll buy all our solar parts from China. This is insane.

