China’s Buying US Farmland Near US Military Bases

CNBC reported in 2019 that the Trump Administration added Huawei Technologies to a trade blacklist. The Trump administration warned about the danger of potential Chinese spies buying land near US army bases. Team Biden has ignored that warning, and Maoist Chinese are still buying farms.

Recently, we reported they bought a farm in North Dakota near a U.S. Air Force Drone base. The CCP must think us to be incredibly stupid.

A Chinese communist firm also bought 130,000 acres in Texas near military bases. Maoist Chinese bought into a lot of US infrastructure.

CNBC reveals China placed Huawei equipment atop cell towers on purchased farmland near US military bases in the Midwest. The FBI said the equipment can capture and disrupt communications, that is, by US Strategic Command, which oversees the country’s nuclear weapons.

The CNN report explains that since 2017 or prior, “federal officials have investigated Chinese land purchases near critical infrastructure, shut down a high-profile regional consulate believed by the US government to be a hotbed of Chinese spies, and stonewalled what they saw as clear efforts to plant listening devices near sensitive military and government facilities.”

The FBI also found Chinese-made Huawei equipment atop cell towers near US military bases in the rural Midwest. The FBI determined the equipment could capture and disrupt highly restricted Defense Department communications. That includes those used by US Strategic Command, which oversees the country’s nuclear weapons.

While this stretches back to the Obama administration and was known, it has not been reported.

We don’t know if the data was intercepted and sent back to Beijing from these towers. The fact that we don’t know is alarming.

The CCP denies making such efforts, but they lie. They also deny the equipment can operate in any communications spectrum tied to the Defense Department.

That’s a lie too. According to CNN sources, the equipment has the ability. It gives the CCP a potential window into America’s nuclear arsenal.

“This gets into some of the most sensitive things we do,” said one former FBI official with knowledge of the investigation. “It would impact our ability for essentially command and control with the nuclear triad. “That goes into the ‘BFD’ category.”

