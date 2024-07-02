Manhattan Prosecutors Agree to Delay in Hush Money Case

Manhattan prosecutors said Tuesday they would not oppose Donald Trump’s request to delay the sentencing in his hush money trial as he seeks to have the conviction overturned following a Supreme Court ruling that granted broad immunity protections to presidents.

In a letter filed with the New York court, prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said they would be open to a delay of at least two weeks in the July 11 sentencing in order to file a response to Trump’s motions.

If granted by Judge Juan M. Merchan, the delay would mean that Trump won’t learn his sentence until after he is formally nominated at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which starts July 15, leaving open the possibility that he could be ordered to jail during a critical stretch of his campaign.

The letter came one day after Trump’s attorney requested the judge delay the sentencing as he weighs the high court’s ruling and how it could influence the New York case.

Dear Justice Merchan: 'We are in receipt of defendant's pre-motion letter dated July 1, 2024 seeking leave to file a motion to set aside the verdict pursuant to CPL § 330.30(1) based upon the Supreme Court's July 1,2024 decision in Trumpv.UnitedStates, 2024 WL 3237603. In that letter, defendant requested until July 10, 2024 to submit a memorandum of law in support of such motion. The Letter said: "While defendant's letter states that he does "not object to an adjournment of the July 11, 2024 sentencing date," his request to file moving papers on July 10 is necessarily a request to adjourn the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for July 11, 2024 pending resolution of the motion. "Although we believe defendant's arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion. We respectfully request a deadline of July 24, 2024—two weeks after a defendant's requested deadline—to file and serve a response. "It was signed by Assistant District Attorneys in Manhattan."

In other words, the sentencing will take place in July.