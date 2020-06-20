Maoist purging of the USA, toppling Grant, Francis Scott Key, and Christian statues

The terrorists rampaging through the nation, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and their offshoots, hate America—all of it. Biden will make it much worse if he becomes president. They’ll move from statues to people. They are tearing down Christian statues, and all historical figures. This is the Hitlerian burning of the books.

Protesters last night tore down statues of Union general Ulysses S. Grant and national anthem lyricist Francis Scott Key. It’s a purge just like purges in countries prior to communist or fascist takeovers.

Grant helped free the slaves which is more proof this has nothing to do with black people.

About 400 ‘protesters’ gathered in San Francisco on Friday toppling the statue of former President Grant, who led the Union Army during the Civil War, in Golden Gate Park.

Also torn down in the park on Friday were the statues of St. Junipero Serra and Francis Scott Key, who wrote the lyrics to “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

#BREAKING: Demonstrators topple statues in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. @hurd_hurd will have details on our News at 11. https://t.co/RvmlMqu73s pic.twitter.com/iUZE28AvdD — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 20, 2020

Because Ulysses S. Grant didn’t do much in the war to save the Union and free the slaves… The #DemocratMob is truly the biggest collection of ignorant morons in history. They are just plain stupid. https://t.co/QDAsVjl3OU — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 20, 2020