Marc Morano Explains The Intentional Collapse of Modern Society

Watch Marc Morano of Climate Depot speak at The Heartland Institute Conference in February about the multi-prong attack by the globalists. It’s a direct attack on US sovereignty.

It is The Great Reset.

This is the intentional collapse of modern society, our money, transportation, agriculture, and energy. The elites are creating chaos so they can step in and take over.

These bureaucrats want to manage every area of our lives. The lockdowns were modeled after Maoist China. Schwab salivates over China’s rule. The NY Times praised China’s one-party rule. Apple’s Tim Cook said China aligns perfectly with Apple’s values.

Trudeau praised China’s rule.

This really is unmissable!! 💥💥💥💥👇👇👇 The Great Reset; a talk explaining everything!!👇👇 “They really are terrified of us…” “All this only happens if we allow it to happen…” Please share this far and wide…and watch until the end! https://t.co/tUgR4k6ShM — Celia W-H (@CeliaWH2) May 13, 2023

