Marie Harf suggests keeping small businesses closed since they don’t contribute much

As thirty million Americans file for unemployment benefits over the shutdown of so-called ‘non-essential’ businesses, leftist talking head Marie Harf, a former adviser to then-secretary of state John Kerry, suggested there was no reason to open some small businesses.

She is a member of the caring party. Leftists like Harf sees them as tied to Republicans. She is also quite arrogant and talks about Americans as if they were misbehaving children. What is so amazing is how glibly they talk about controlling Americans’ behavior in violation of their civil liberties.

On “Fox News Sunday,” Harf suggested to Chris Wallace that reopening small businesses would not produce much in terms of bolstering the economy.

“We are about to embark on a situation where we’ll see if people can, on their own, social distance, if people independent of government regulations or stay-at-home orders, can act responsibly,” she began.

“And if they can’t, and if we see spikes in some of these places, will these governors be willing to change course in midstream? That’s something we will all see together in real-time,” Harf continued.

We probably will see spikes because we didn’t develop herd immunity.

Harf is nothing but a Democrat talking point. She wants testing and contact tracing. The latter will invade civil rights and take months or longer. What she doesn’t want is the country reopening.

DEMOCRATS WILL DECIDE IF BUSINESSES CAN OPEN

“So, the economy, even if we open nail salons, hair salons Chris, the economy isn’t really going to get going again until we can travel, until we can move around the country,” she claimed. “It will not get going in a really meaningful way by opening small businesses in certain places, and so we have to get all of those things I just mentioned to eventually get to a place where the economy really can open back up.

“That is not happening anytime soon,” Harf said.

REALLY?

And what does moving around the country have to do with opening small businesses?

Who are these people to just dismiss hard-working Americans and take away Americans’ civil rights without our permission?

Dana Perino, Fox News contributor and former press secretary for President George W. Bush, had just discussed food lines are miles long around the country because people “who probably have never asked” for any assistance are now without jobs.

Harf doesn’t seem to care at all. What matters to the left is ideology — not suffering Americans.

Harf appears to like the idea of closing the government until there are no cases of the virus. How caring.

There are more and more protests around the country but the left and their media is characterizing them as terrorists.

This is the Democrat Party today.

