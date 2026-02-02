Mark Levin & Lindsey Graham Push President Trump to Bomb Iran

Mark Levin and Lindsey Graham are pushing for President Trump to bomb Iran. Mark Levin is a strong advocate for Israel. As for Lindsey Graham, he always calls for war. Both appear to advise President Trump.

Graham said publicly this weekend, “President Trump, you said help is on the way; it has to be real and really soon. Do it, Mr. President. The Iranian people are begging you. You can’t talk like Reagan and act like Obama. There’s no deal to be made here.”

Graham is manipulative:

We made multiple deals with North Korea. Last time I checked, they now have 50 nuclear warheads and their people are enslaved and brutalized. No deals. https://t.co/W5RVBc1IvA — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) February 1, 2026

Graham demands regime change in Iran:

True peace for the Middle East begins when the Iranian regime falls. pic.twitter.com/JFz2yRMKOj — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 1, 2026

Currently, we are in a dangerous situation with President Trump demanding a deal on nuclear weapons and other issues, as our warships and carriers are situated around Iran. President Trump said Iran is talking with US representatives.

The Drill

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will be conducting a live-fire naval exercise in the Strait of Hormuz, scheduled to begin on Sunday and to last two days, Iran announced on Thursday.

CENTCOM has urged Iran to avoid escalatory behavior.

U.S. Central Command has called on Iran’s IRGC to conduct its announced two-day live-fire drills in the Strait of Hormuz safely and professionally, warning against any actions that could threaten freedom of navigation in this critical global trade route, transited by roughly 100 vessels daily.

While acknowledging Iran’s right to operate in international waters and airspace, CENTCOM cautioned that unsafe or unprofessional conduct near U.S. forces, partners, or commercial shipping could heighten the risk of collision and unintended escalation.

CENTCOM emphasized that any action that poses a danger to US personnel, ships, or aircraft would not be tolerated, including overflight of US military vessels engaged in flight operations, low altitude or armed overflight of US military assets with unclear intentions, high-speed boat approaches towards US military vessels, or weapons trained at US forces.

“The US military has the most highly trained and lethal force in the world and will continue to operate with the highest levels of professionalism and adhere to international norms. Iran’s IRGC must do the same,” the statement concluded.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Europe are provoking people. Meanwhile, Iran allegedly killed over 35,000 protesters in two days.