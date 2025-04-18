Mark Levin: SCOTUS Could Do Further Damage to Immigration

I know many of my readers dislike Mark Levin, but you might share his concern about birthright citizenship. My problem stems from the fact that Justices Coney Barrett and Roberts appear to share many leftist ideas, and they are not Originalists.

Levin said the 14th Amendment does not provide birthright citizenship, and the propaganda is pushed on the public, ignorant of the facts. As he said, there is no mention of birthright citizenship in the Constitution.

As he said, Barrett and Roberts are not constitutionalists, and getting them to reject the idea could be difficult.

No ruling has ever supported the “birthright citizenship fiction.”

“But this current Court may do further damage to our nation’s immigration system, such as it is now, by enshrining into law what is not in the Constitution.

That is deeply concerning. They could enshrine it into the Constitution in perpetuity. The 14th Amendment was for the black Americans, no one else.

BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP NO, media, the 14th amendment does NOT provide for birth right citizenship, and I am sick and tired of the propaganda and/or ignorance pushed into the public prior to the Supreme Court hearing the matter. At no time did the authors of the 14th amendment… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 18, 2025

